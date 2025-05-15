You are reading

Suspect sought for shoving 73-year-old man onto subway tracks at Jackson Heights station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shoved a 73-year-old man off the platform at the Jackson Heights/74th Street subway station last month. NYPD

May 15, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a seemingly disturbed man who shoved a senior onto the tracks at the Jackson Heights transit hub last month and remains at large.

The incident occurred during the morning rush on Wednesday, April 23, as the 73-year-old man was waiting for an M train inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, an NYPD spokesman said on Thursday. At around 5:30 a.m., a stranger approached him from behind and allegedly pushed him off the platform onto the track bed below.

There were no words exchanged before the random assault, and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the scene and transported the injured senior to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the assailant walking along the platform and described him as having a dark complexion, approximately 28 to 35 years of age, 6 feet tall, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white horizontal strip across the chest and arms, black pants, and black boots that appeared to be several sizes too big for his feet. He also wore a gold or silver chain around his neck.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 11, the 110th Precinct has reported 215 felony assaults so far in 2025, 50 fewer than the 50 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 18.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are up in the precinct with 18 reported so far this year, two more than the 16 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 12.5%, according to CompStat.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

