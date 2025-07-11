Application filed to replace Lucky Strike in Jackson Heights with 12-story mixed-use building

July 11, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

An application has recently been filed to replace the Lucky Strike bowling alley at 69-10 34th Ave. in Jackson Heights with a 12-story mixed-use building featuring 263 dwelling units.

The proposed building would take up 213,600 square feet of space, with 179,100 square feet dedicated to residential space, 25,300 square feet for community facility space and 8,800 square feet of commercial space.

The community facility would be owned and operated by the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, which filed the application alongside 6910 34th Ave LLC. The primary applicant is listed as Rachel Scall of the law firm Cozen O’Connor.

Originally constructed in 1959, the current 1-story structure at 69-10 34th Ave. has been occupied by a bowling alley and a 25-car parking lot for over 20 years. It was called AMF 34th Avenue Lanes until it rebranded to Bowlero in 2017. It rebranded again to Lucky Strike earlier in 2025.

In order for the proposed project to be approved, rezoning is required to increase the approved residential density at the property from low density to medium density. Additionally, while the property is already zoned for residential use, it must also be zoned for commercial use.