A man was killed in a fire that broke out inside an East Elmhurst home that also left 10 others injured late Friday night, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a call regarding the two-alarm fire that broke out just after 11 p.m. in a three-story residential home at 24-37 89th St. on Friday, Jan. 20. FDNY sent 25 units consisting of 106 firefighters and EMS workers to the scene. Additionally, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene.

The fire spread between the second and third floors of the home, according to FDNY.

First responders found a man on the second floor who had suffered smoke inhalation. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.