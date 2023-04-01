Police searching for three suspects who burglarized a North Corona residence in broad daylight

April 1, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for three suspects who worked in tandem to break into a North Corona home in broad daylight and steal more than $17,000 before speeding away in a getaway vehicle.

Police say that the suspects approached a residence in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue and 99th Street at approximately 11:27 a.m. on March 29. One of the men acted as a lookout, while the another attempted to break into the residence.

Once inside, one of the men snatched $17,400 in U.S. currency, police said. The men then fled the scene in a blue Hyundai Sonata that was operated by an unknown third individual.

Nobody was home during the burglary, police said, an nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

Police on March 31 released images of two of the suspects, as well as the Hyundai that the suspects used to flee the scene.

Both suspects are believed to have light complexions. One was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap, navy blue jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

The vehicle is described as a navy blue Hyundai Sonata with a New York license plate (KZF5283).

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.