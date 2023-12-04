You are reading

Moped rider attacked by mob of men who snatched his ride, personal belongings in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for the seven suspects who allegedly attacked a moped rider in Jackson Heights, taking his bike and personal property. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Dec. 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police are searching for the mob of strangers who attacked and robbed a moped rider in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for seven men who surrounded the 24-year-old victim as he was riding in the vicinity of 92nd Street and Elmhurst Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, when he was stopped by the perpetrators who proceeded to punch him with closed fists and strike him with a bat about his body, according to authorities.

The assailants then forcibly removed his moped and a backpack containing his cell phone, according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects on Dec. 4 and described all seven as having light complexions and slim build.

One suspect wore a black jacket, black pants, gray sneakers and a red helmet while a second suspect wore a red jacket, gray pants and white sneakers. The assailant who rode away from the crime scene on the dark-colored moped wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white and blue sneakers and a blue hat.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing an orange and blue Islanders jacket, gray pants and white and blue sneakers. The fifth man was wearing white slippers, a black jacket and blue jeans. Another suspect wore a light blue sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, a gray hat and a black backpack. The seventh assailant wore a white and black sweatshirt, a light blue Yankess baseball cap, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 3, the 115th Precinct has reported 328 robberies so far in 2023, 38 more than the 290 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

