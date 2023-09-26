Bicycle-riding suspects wanted for series of muggings in Jackson Heights, Corona: NYPD

Sept. 26, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for three suspects on bicycles wanted in connection with a series of muggings in Jackson Heights and Corona earlier this month.

The alleged robberies took place during three different incidents, between Sept. 2 and Sept. 16, with the suspects making off with nearly $650 cash in total, as well as cellphones and jewelry, according to police.

The first incident took place in Jackson Heights in the vicinity of 34th Avenue and Junction Boulevard, near Junction Playground, at around 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 2, when two suspects approached a 21-year-old man who was walking along the street. One of the suspects put the victim in a chokehold while the other assailant combed through the victim’s pockets before stealing a cell phone and $400 cash, according to authorities. The suspects then fled the scene on bicycles in an unknown direction.



The next incident took place four days later at midnight on Sept. 6 in Jackson Heights, inside Junction Playground at 34th Avenue between 96th Street and Junction Boulevard, when three suspects allegedly approached a 43-year-old man who was sitting on a bench. The three suspects allegedly punched the victim on his side before grabbing the victim’s phone, gold bracelet, ID and $40 cash, police said. They then fled the scene on bicycles southbound on Junction Boulevard.

The latest incident took place in Corona on Sept. 16, at around 4:40 a.m., when two suspects approached a 52-year-old man as he was walking into a building at 98-13 39th Ave. The two suspects slugged the victim before swiping his phone, bank card, ID, wallet and $200 cash and fleeing on a bicycle eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue, according to authorities.

In each incident, the victim refused medical attention.

Police on Sept. 25 released images of two of the suspects wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 243 reported robberies in the 115th Precinct so far this year through Sept. 24, up 13% compared to the same time last year, according to police data.