You are reading

Zara set to open at Queens Center Mall, the fashion company’s first store in the borough

The fashion retail giant Zara will open at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst (Photos: Unsplash (l.) and Gabriele Holtermann (r.))

March 2, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The clothing retail giant Zara is coming to Queens for the first time.

The Spanish-based company, which is known for its fashionable and trendy clothing items, will open at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd.

The announcement was made Wednesday, March 1, by Macerich, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates the Queens Center Mall and various other shopping centers.

Macerich did not give a timeline as to when the Zara store would open at the mall. The firm said that Zara is moving into a “multi-level” space at the shopping center, although the exact square footage of the premises is unclear.

As well as clothing items, Zara also offers shoes, beauty products and perfumes.

Zara, which has more than 2,000 locations around the world, is often referred to as a fast fashion chain, meaning it offers low-priced but trendy items that move quickly from design to retail stores to meet current trends.

F.K. Grunert, the executive vice president of leasing at Macerich, said his company is excited about Zara coming to the mall.

“As Zara continues to grow and serve fashionable world citizens, we are pleased that they have opted to open their first Queens location at Queens Center,” Grunert said. “Zara is a great complement to the strong roster of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences Queens Center delivers to residents and visitors in our vibrant borough.”

The news comes the same week that international retailer Primark signed a lease to open at the Queens Center Mall.

It follows the closures of clothing companies H & M and Forever 21 at the shopping center in recent months.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens Together celebrates launch of Eats in Queens Restaurant Month

Mar. 1, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Members of Queens Together and restaurant owners across the borough gathered at Nangma Restaurant in Elmhurst on Wednesday, March 1, to celebrate the beginning of Eats in Queens Restaurant Month. In total, more than 185 restaurants across Queens are taking part in the event, with around three dozen organizations sponsoring it, including QNS, The Queens Courier, Queens Post, Jamaica Times, Flushing Times and Bayside Times.

Read More
0
‘Housing is a human right’: Jackson Heights tenants rally against landlord for alleged poor living conditions and management negligence

Feb. 27, 2023, By Carlotta Mohamed 

A group of tenants residing in a Jackson Heights building rallied outside of the Queens Civil Court in Jamaica on Monday, Feb. 27, after taking on their landlord in a group repairs case after years of living in alleged unacceptable conditions. They also highlighted the importance of passing legislation that will guarantee representation for tenants in courts across New York State.

Read More
0
Load More Articles