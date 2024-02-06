You are reading

Woman subjected to act of public lewdness by creep aboard 7 train in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly subjected a 7 train rider to a lewd act as she rode a Flushing-bound 7 train on Monday afternoon. Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Feb. 6, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 7-train rider was accosted by a stranger in broad daylight on Monday and police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for the suspect who subjected her to “public lewdness.”

The 46-year-old woman was seated aboard a Flushing-bound train at around 2:45 p.m. as it approached the Junction Avenue station in Corona when an unidentified man stood in front of her, exposed himself, and allegedly pleasured himself before exiting the train at the station, police said. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a medium complexion, being approximately 6-feet tall, with a medium build and facial hair. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, a distinctive scarf that features New Orleans-style fleur-de-lis and a beige backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 4, the 115th Precinct has reported 13 sex crimes in 2024, 5 more than the 8 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 62.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

