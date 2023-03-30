You are reading

Western Queens community donation drive nets more than 50 bags of clothing and essential items for migrants

City Council Member Julie Won (C) helped organize a donation drive for migrants last weekend that brought in more than 50 large bags of clothing, shoes and other essentials (Photo provided by Julie Won)

March 30, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

City Councilwoman Julie Won helped to organize a donation drive for migrants held on March 26 that brought in more than 50 large bags of clothing, shoes and other essentials.

The event, called Sunnyside Swap, was held at Won’s district office in Long Island City with hundreds of local residents contributing items. Residents could also trade or swap items.

The purpose of the event was to help recently arrived migrants settle into the country by providing them with essential items such as clothes, working home goods, as well as toys and art materials. The event also promoted sustainability, Won said.

After the event, Won and volunteers delivered the bags to Evangel Food Pantry, a food pantry located at 39-21 Crescent St.

Volunteers at the pantry then distributed the donations to migrants and asylum seekers housed at various shelters throughout Won’s 26th District, which covers Long Island City, Sunnyside, Astoria, and Woodside.

Volunteers and particpants at the Sunnyside Swap event (Photo via Julie Won Twitter)

Won said she is empathetic to immigrants who have moved to America in search of a better life, given she immigrated here from South Korea as a child.

“As an immigrant, I know firsthand the challenges of moving to a new home and making sure you have everything you need to thrive,” Won said. “Happy that our newly arrived neighbors living in shelters will have clothes, shoes and other essentials because of our community. Thank you to everyone who generously donated items, as well as the volunteers of the Sunnyside Swap.”

As an accomplished legislator, law professor and media personality with broad experience in government and not-for-profit organizations, Met Council CEO and executive director David Greenfield is well aware of the power of words. With Passover arriving on Wednesday, April 5, and with federal pandemic food assistance no longer available to low-income families in Queens, the leader of the nation's largest Jewish charity organization warned of a coming "catastrophe" and called for the city to step up to provide $13 million in emergency funding for pantries to help New Yorkers facing food insecurity and elevated costs of living in the borough.

