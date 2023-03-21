You are reading

Two suspects wanted for mugging man inside Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

(Photos: Wikipedia and NYPD)

Police have released video of two suspects who mugged a man inside a Jackson Heights subway station in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 18. (Photos: Wikipedia and NYPD)

March 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two suspects who mugged a man inside a Jackson Heights subway station in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 18.

The suspects approached the 46-year-old victim at around 2:30 a.m. while he was on the northbound 7 train platform inside the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights Subway station, according to police.

One of the alleged muggers then put the victim in a headlock while the second perpetrator went through his pockets and stole his iPhone and wallet, police said.

The perpetrators then fled the station in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens senator offers constituents tips to prepare for Tax Day

Mar. 21, 2023 Elijah Hamilton

In preparation for Tax Day on Tuesday, April 18, the office of State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr will bring representatives from the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to his Middle Village office to inform residents about NYC Free Tax Prep services and other programs on Wednesday, April 5, located at 66-85 73rd Pl from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Read More
0
Load More Articles