You are reading

Two men sought in assault, robbery of pedestrian in Jackson Heights last month: NYPD

Police are looking for these two suspects who allegedly assaulted a man and robbed him at knifepoint in Jackson Heights before driving off in a dark-colored SUV last month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Feb. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 49-year-old man was attacked as he walked past the Blessed Sacrament Church in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct are looking for two young men who approached the victim near 94th Street and 34th Road at around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife while the second assailant slugged the man several times in his face. The suspects forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet before driving off in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

(Photo courtesy of NYPD)

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the injured man to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the getaway car and the two suspects who are described as being in their late teens or early 20s. One wore a blue jacket with a gray hood, black pants, and dark sneakers. The other man wore a black baseball cap, a dark plaid long-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt, black pants, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Borough president hears from community members on budget needs throughout Queens

During a two-day public hearing on the mayor’s 2024 preliminary budget, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. listened to testimonies from 14 community board representatives, community stakeholders and members of the public on where the money should be spent in Queens. 

The public hearings were held both in-person and via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Queens Borough Hall. The testimonials will be used to develop the Queens Borough Board’s FY24 preliminary budget priorities in the coming weeks. 

Read More
0
‘He didn’t deserve to die’: Borough President Richards leads emotional candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards held a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols outside Queens Borough Hall Monday, Jan. 30 after Nichols’ death at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tenn., made national headlines for the brutality in which the officers beat him.

Almost immediately after news broke about Nichols’ death, the Memphis police officers who beat him to death were fired and charged with murder. The police department released the body cam footage of the fatal beating on Jan. 27, but many people, including some at the vigil, have refused to watch it due to its extremely graphic nature.

Read More
0
Op-Ed: This Year’s State Budget Must Prioritize Climate, Jobs, and Justice for New York

Op-Ed, Jan. 30, By Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas

In a time of rampant economic inequality and environmental injustice, it is easy to feel defeated.  Here in Queens and across New York State, however, communities are organizing for a better future. New Yorkers from different backgrounds and with different lived experiences are proving that we can build community, organize, and create a future that reflects our shared values.

Read More
0
BP launches new advisory panel for youth to become civically engaged in the future of Queens

In an effort to get more young people involved in civics, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has created a new advisory panel known as the Youth and Young Adult Council to introduce the “youngest and fiercest” community advocates to both community service and organization.

Members of the advisory body will advocate concerns through means of community engagement by participating in one of two cohorts. The first will be made up of high school representatives between the ages of 13 and 17, while the second cohort will be comprised of young adults between the ages of 18 and 25.

Read More
0
Raga sworn in as first-ever Filipino American elected to the state Legislature

More than 300 community members attended the historic inauguration of Assemblyman Steven Raga as the first Filipino American elected to office in New York state.

Many who attended the swearing-in event at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park wore traditional and cultural attire to the event at the building that once housed the General Assembly of the newly formed United Nations from 1946 to 1950 until its current home in Manhattan became available for the world body.

Read More
0
Load More Articles