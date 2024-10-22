Two men sought for wallet theft at Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue station: NYPD

Oct. 22, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for two suspects who snatched a wallet from a 7 train rider inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station earlier this month.

The 33-year-old victim was walking through the transit hub at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, when he was approached by the two men who forcibly removed his wallet and fled the location on foot in an unknown direction, police said on Monday. The 7 train rider was not injured during the incident.

His stolen wallet contained a credit card, a debit card, state identification, an insurance card, a MetroCard, and $80 in cash, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The suspects used the victim’s credit card to purchase multiple items at a nearby convenience store.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Monday and described one as having a medium complexion with a slim build. He wore a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. His accomplice is described as having a medium complexion with a medium build who wore a black hoodie, black jeans, and white and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 20, the 115th Precinct has reported 768 grand larcenies so far in 2024, 88 more than the 680 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 65 reported so far this year, seven fewer than the 72 reported at the same point in 2023, a decline of 9.7%, according to CompStat.