Top-Prize Take 5 ticket sold at Queens Blvd. deli in Elmhurst

Feb. 28, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

A lucky lottery player struck it big in the Feb. 25 Take 5 Evening drawing, with a winning ticket sold in Elmhurst, the New York Lottery announced Wednesday.

The top-prize ticket, worth $16,095, was sold at Gorkha Cafe and Deli Inc., located at 86-22 Queens Blvd. across Queens Place Mall.

The win adds to the excitement surrounding the popular lottery game in Queens. On Feb. 8, a ticket holder won the top prize of $34,832.50 for the same lottery game, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in East Elmhurst.

Take 5 numbers are drawn twice daily from a field of one through 39, with drawings held at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Lottery winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The New York Lottery remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to support public education in New York State.

Individuals struggling with a gambling addiction, or those who know someone in need of help, can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call New York’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.