Three men sought for burglarizing a Jackson Heights jewelry store making off with $800K in property: NYPD

Dec. 12, 2024 By Bill Parry

The NYPD is searching for a smash ‘n grab crew that targeted a jewelry store in Jackson Heights on Friday, Dec. 6.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that three unidentified men in black hoods exited a white Jeep and approached the shop at 37-40 74th St. at 6:20 p.m. and used sledgehammers to break the display window and removed approximately $800,000 worth of jewelry without even entering the store, police said on Wednesday.

They fled the location in the white Jeep, traveling to 72nd Street and 35th Avenue, where they ditched the Jeep and sped away in a black sedan in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

The same crew, with an additional accomplice, targeted a Brooklyn jewelry store in the confines of the 68th Precinct in Sunset Park two days later. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, the four men emerged from a blue Honda Civic, approached a shop at 6911 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge, and used sledgehammers to attempt to break a display window.

They were unsuccessful and drove away from the scene in the Honda Civic with Pennsylvania plates LKH8653, traveling in an unknown direction. No property was removed, and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects as they raced up to the jewelry store in Jackson Heights with hammers in hand, wearing all-black clothing and hoods and masks to hide their identities.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 8, the 115th Precinct has reported 204 burglaries so far in 2024, 72 more than the 132 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 54.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Burglaries are down in the 68th Precinct, with 82 reported so far this year, a half-dozen fewer than the 88 reported at the same point in 2023, a decline of 6.8%, according to CompStat.