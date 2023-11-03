Three men remain at large weeks after beating, robbing victim on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona: NYPD

Nov. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

A trio of crooks ambushed, assaulted and robbed a man as he walked past a Corona barbershop beneath the 7 train on Roosevelt Avenue late last month, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for three suspects who approached to 59-year-old man at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, and allegedly punched him multiple time in his head before snatching his wallet, cellphone and around $800 in cash, police said. The trio fled the scene, running away in an unknown direction.

EMS arrived at the scene and treated the victim for minor injuries suffered as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects as they walked along Roosevelt Avenue.

One was wearing a white winter jacket, black sweatpants and a black face mask, while the second perp wore a red hooded winter jacket over a yellow hoodie and blue jeans. The third assailant wore a green jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-

The 115th Precinct has reported 295 robberies so far in 2023, 46 more than the 249 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 18.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Assaults in the 115th Precinct are also on the rise, with 400 incidents reported so far in 2023, 45 more than the 355 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.7%, according to CompStat.