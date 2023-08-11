Thieves snatch $7,000 gold chain from Jackson Heights jewelry store: NYPD

Aug. 11, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two men wanted for allegedly stealing a gold chain worth $7,000 from a jewelry store in Jackson Heights last month.

The suspects entered Elegance Jewelry, located at 37-56A Junction Blvd., at around 5:30 p.m. on July 24, before one of the perpetrators allegedly grabbed the chain, according to police. The NYPD said the item of jewelry is a Cuban-linked gold chain.

The pair then attempted to flee the scene before a 63-year-old store worker tried to stop the suspects in their tracks, but one of the assailants pushed him to the ground, according to authorities.

The pair ran out of the store and were last seen fleeing on foot southbound on 98th Street, cops said.

Police on Thursday, Aug. 10, released a video of the men wanted for questioning. Both suspects are described as males with dark complexions.

The first suspect is between 25 to 30 years-old, with a slim build and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers and was carrying a black bag.

The second alleged assailant is around 35 years old with a heavy build, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a black bag.

The store worker was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.