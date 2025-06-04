You are reading

Teen girl groped while riding E train in Jackson Heights, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly sexually abused a 16-year-old girl as she rode an E train in Jackson Heights last month. NYPD

June 4, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly groped a 16-year-old girl aboard a subway in Jackson Heights late last month.

The victim was riding on a Jamaica-bound E train that was approaching the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, when a stranger pressed his body against her thigh and ran his fingers over her privates over her clothes, police said Wednesday.

The suspect remained on the train until it reached the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer subway station, where he ran off in an unknown direction. The youngster was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a dark complexion who was wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information regarding this sexual abuse investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 1, the 110th Precinct has reported 48 sex crimes so far in 2025, one fewer than the 49 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are on the rise in the precinct, with 23 reported so far this year, three more than 20 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 15%, according to CompStat.

