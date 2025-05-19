You are reading

Suspects wanted for strangling, beating man unconscious in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect (left) for allegedly strangling a man in Jackson Heights while his accomplice (right) beat the victim. NYPD

May 19, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 29-year-old man was allegedly strangled and beaten by two strangers who continued to assault him after he lost consciousness in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning.

The victim was walking in the vicinity of 81st Street and Northern Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m. on May 17 when one of the perpetrators approached him from behind and placed him in a chokehold while the second punched him repeatedly with body blows, police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported Sunday.

As the victim passed out, the attack intensified with both men pounding away before driving off in a gray 2017 Ford Mustang in an unknown direction. The victim sustained bruising all over his body and was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the strangler on Sunday and described him as having a light complexion with short black hair who wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans. His accomplice is described as having a light complexion with dark hair and a beard. He wore dark rimmed eyeglasses, a white T-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 11, the 115th Precinct has reported 190 felony assaults in 2025, one fewer than the 191 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 0.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

