Suspects wanted for stealing $5,000 worth of Apple goods from Target store in Queens Place Mall: NYPD

Police have released photos of two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of Apple goods from a Target store at the Queens Place Mall last month. (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

April 3, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released photos of two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of Apple goods from a Target store at the Queens Place Mall last month.

The suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly swiped the Apple goods from the store on March 23 at around 8:10 p.m., police said. The Target store is situated inside the mall, located at 88-01 Queens Blvd in Elmhurst.

Police from the 110th Precinct released photos of the alleged assailants via Twitter on April 1.

The suspects, who have dark complexions, can be seen in the photos dressed in all-black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects should contact the 110th Detective Squad at 718-476-9317, send a direct message to @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

