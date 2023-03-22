You are reading

Suspect wanted in connection with two muggings inside Jackson Heights subway stations this month: NYPD

(Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

A suspect, pictured, is wanted for two separate muggings in Jackson Heights this month (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

March 22, 2023 By Michael Dorgan 

A man who is already wanted by police in connection with a mugging inside a Jackson Heights subway station on Saturday, March, 18, is now being sought by cops in a separate robbery he allegedly committed against a woman earlier this month at a nearby stop.

In the most recent attack on March 18, the suspect and an unidentified accomplice allegedly put a 46-year-old man in a headlock inside the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station before stealing his iPhone and wallet, police said. The victim had been waiting on a platform for a 7 train at around 2:30 a.m., cops said.

Police now believe that the assailant may be responsible for attacking and robbing a woman inside the 74th Street subway station on March 4 at around 1:30 a.m.

In the March 4 incident, the suspect, who was acting alone on this occasion, approached the 26-year-old woman while she was about to board a northbound 7 train before swiping her phone from her hand, according to police.

They then got into a physical altercation resulting in the victim falling down a flight of stairs, cops said.

The suspect then fled on foot toward the southbound 7 train platform.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, dark blue jeans, white sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The suspect (Photo: NYPD)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens senator offers constituents tips to prepare for Tax Day

Mar. 21, 2023 Elijah Hamilton

In preparation for Tax Day on Tuesday, April 18, the office of State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr will bring representatives from the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to his Middle Village office to inform residents about NYC Free Tax Prep services and other programs on Wednesday, April 5, located at 66-85 73rd Pl from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Read More
0
Load More Articles