Suspect wanted for striking straphanger with blunt object on F train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

April 6, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a suspect wanted for allegedly attacking a straphanger with a blunt object last month while they were both riding an F train in Jackson Heights.

The suspect allegedly got into an argument with the 43-year-old victim as the Brooklyn-bound train approached the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue subway station at around 8:45 p.m. on March 26, according to police.

The dispute then turned violent, with the alleged assailant punching the victim before striking him in the face with the blunt object, cops said.

The alleged perpetrator got off the train at the 57th Street and 6th Avenue subway station in Manhattan before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was transported by EMS to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

It is unclear what sparked the initial dispute between the pair.

Police on April 5 released a video of the suspect wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.