Suspect wanted for knocking man’s teeth out with explosive punch in Elmhurst: NYPD

July 25, 2023 By Michael Diorgan

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly knocked a man’s teeth out with a power punch in Elmhurst earlier this month.

Authorities say the suspect got into a dispute with the 42-year-old victim in the vicinity of Broadway and 76th Street at around 5:30 a.m. on July 2.

The argument soon turned violent with the perpetrator allegedly slugging the victim in the face. The victim was hit so hard it caused him to fall to the ground, cops said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. It is unclear what led to the dispute.

The victim was transported by private means to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries which included a loss of teeth.

Police on Monday, July 24, released two grainy images of the man wanted for questioning. He is described as having a light complexion with a heavy build and is partially bald. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.