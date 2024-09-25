You are reading

Suspect sought for allegedly groping a woman inside the 74th Street transit hub in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped a woman inside the Jackson Heights transit hub on Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the NYPD.

Sept. 25, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a portly groper who targeted a 40-year-old woman inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was waiting on the platform for the northbound E train at 4 p.m. when a stranger approached her and touched and grabbed her buttocks, police said. The suspect ran out of the station onto Roosevelt Avenue and fled in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect walking through the transit hub and described him as having a heavy build, medium complexion and dark hair. He wore a blue and white polo shirt, gray pants, sandals and a black tote bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 8, the 110th Precinct has reported 103 sex crimes so far in 2024, five more than the 98 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 5.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct has also reported 35 transit crimes so far this year, the same number of cases reported at the same point in 2023, according to CompStat.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Chihuahua carrying groper sought for targeting young girls on board a Q58 bus: NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a creep who groped two young girls on the same MTA bus line just minutes apart on Wednesday morning.

The first incident occurred within the 110th Precinct as the MTA Q58 bus was in front of 86-15 Broadway in Elmhurst at 7:37 a.m., when the stranger came up to an 11-year-old girl and touched her breasts, police said, adding that the youngster was not injured during the incident. The suspect remained on the bus as it crossed Queens Boulevard into the confines of the 104th Precinct.

Read More
0
Load More Articles