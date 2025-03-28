Suspect arrested after random attack on grandmother in Jackson Heights subway: NYPD

March 28, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Corona man was arrested on Wednesday morning after he turned himself in at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows for assaulting a grandmother during a random attack inside a Jackson Heights subway station on the night of Saturday, March 1.

Hector Cajamarca, 24, of Corona Avenue, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court later in the day on a complaint charging him with assault in the second degree for attacking an elderly person over age 65 and assault in the third degree.

The 72-year-old woman was walking to the 7 train inside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub at around 11:15 p.m. when Cajamarca allegedly approached her from behind and kicked her, causing her to fall and hit her face on a wall, according to the criminal complaint. She sustained bruising to the left side of her face and soreness to her back, hips, and knees.

Following the assault, Cajamarca fled the scene on a northbound F train. Police from the 110th Precinct responded to the crime scene, where they found the senior with bruising on her body.

EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and released the following day.

A detective from the Queens Transit Crimes Squad obtained and reviewed video surveillance from inside the subway station, which shows Cajamarca allegedly kicking her to the ground and walking away.

The detective took still images from the video and showed it to a person known to the Queens District Attorney’s office, who recognized the man as the defendant, Hector Cajamarca, according to the criminal complaint.

He was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Maria Gonzalez, who ordered Cajamarca to return to court on May 8 and set the highest level of supervised release and a full order of protection.