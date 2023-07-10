Straphanger suffers broken arm after crook pushes him from E train in Elmhurst: NYPD

July 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

An E train rider broke his arm after he was shoved from a train at the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station in Elmhurst last month, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are still looking for the assailant who approached the 60-year-old man who was on board a northbound E train as it approached the station at around midnight on Thursday, June 29. The two men began to argue over a seat when the suspect threatened to assault the victim, police said.

When the train pulled into the station, the victim went to exit the subway car when the perpetrator allegedly shoved the man out of the door, causing him to fall onto the northbound platform, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition with a broken right arm, police said.

The suspect remained on the train and exited at the Woodhaven Boulevard station in Elmhurst, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is believed to be approximately 25 years old with a dark complexion and thin build. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pound, police said, and was last seen wearing large headphones, a black White Sox baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “SUPREME” written across the chest, a black backpack, silver and black striped pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.