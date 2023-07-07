You are reading

Stranger gropes on-duty school crossing guard in North Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect in a forcible touching investigation after he allegedly slapped the buttocks of an on-duty school crossing guard in North Corona last month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

July 7, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a suspect who menaced an on-duty school crossing guard in North Corona late last month.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, as the woman was watching over the neighborhood’s children at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 99th Street near Fisher Pool and the Alpha Missionary Baptist Church when an unknown individual bumped into her. The suspect initially walked away, but turned back and asked why she touched him. The assailant then slapped the crossing guard on her rear end and fled westbound on 32nd Avenue toward 98th Street in the direction of Jackson Heights, police said.

The crossing guard was not physically injured during the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He has a dark complexion, a thin build and is approximately 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]
