Senior suffers fractured knee fighting off would-be robber at Corona bus stop: NYPD

April 6, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 70-year-old woman suffered a fractured knee as she fought off a would-be-robber who tried to steal her bag at a Corona bus stop on Sunday morning, April 2.

The senior was waiting for a bus at the intersection of Granger Street and Horace Harding Expressway at around 8:25 a.m. when she was approached by the suspect who attempted to snatch her bag, according to police. The bus stop is situated next to a Mobil gas station.

A physical interaction between the pair then ensued causing the victim to fall to the ground, police said. The alleged perpetrator again tried to pull the bag from the victim’s grasp, but she did not let go.

The suspect then fled the location on foot – and empty-handed — northbound on 108th Street.

The victim was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills/Northwell Health in stable condition with a fractured knee and pain in her hands, police said.

Police on April 6 released an image of the man wanted for questioning. He is described as having a light to medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants with white stripes on the side, white sneakers and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.