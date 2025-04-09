You are reading

Police search for khaki-clad suspects who beat a man unconscious in Corona last month: NYPD

Cops are still looking for two suspects who allegedly beat a man unconscious on a Corona street last month and remain at large. NYPD

April 9, 2025 By Bill Parry

Two attackers beat a man unconscious in Corona last month, and the suspects remain at large weeks later.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that the 29-year-old victim was walking past a home at 37-14 100th St. at 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 20, when he encountered two strangers who began kicking and punching him so badly he lost consciousness for a period of time, police said Tuesday.

The man was attacked and beaten in front of this home on 100th Street just south of 37th Avenue in Corona several weeks ago. Via Google Maps

The attackers ran off eastbound on 37th Avenue toward 108th Street. The victim sustained multiple lacerations to his face and head, but he was not hospitalized due to the assault, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Tuesday and described one of the men as having a medium complexion who wore a black long-sleeved shirt, khaki trousers, and tan boots. His accomplice is described as having a light complexion, who also wore khaki trousers, and tan boots.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 6, the 115th Precinct has reported 127 felony assaults so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 134 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 5.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

