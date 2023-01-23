You are reading

Sanitation Worker Struck in Head With Pole by Suspect at Woodside Facility Saturday

Department Of Sanitation Central Repair Shop at 52-35 58th St., Woodside

A sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pole after he chased a would-be burglar out of a Dept. of Sanitation (DSNY) facility in Woodside Saturday night. (Photo: Google Maps)

Jan. 23, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A Dept. of Sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pole after he chased a would-be burglar out of a DSNY facility in Woodside Saturday night.

The victim, a 60-year-old superintendent, was closing the DSNY Central Repair Shop, located at 52-35 58th St., at around 11 p.m. when he noticed a man acting suspiciously inside an office at the facility, according to a DSNY spokesperson and police.

The suspect was wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it and was not authorized to be there, according to reports.

The superintendent yelled and then ran after the assailant before the suspect picked up a pole and flung it at the worker – striking him in the head, DSNY and NYPD officials said.

The suspect then threw away the jacket and fled the scene, officials said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for a head wound, according to the New York Post, which was first to report the story.

A DSNY official said that nothing was stolen from the premises, and it is unclear what the suspect was trying to steal.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD did not provide a description of the assailant, or any further information pertaining to the incident.

