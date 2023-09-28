Rep. Meng announces $1.9 million in funding for two western Queens nonprofits

Sept. 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Two nonprofit groups in western Queens have been awarded nearly $1.9 million in federal funds to help serve residents across the borough, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Meng said that $1.6 million has been allocated to Make the Road New York, an immigrant services provider located at 92-10 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights, while $250,000 has been allotted to La Jornada, a food pantry located at 39-04 61st St. Woodside.

The funds, Meng said, will help the organizations provide services that aim to reduce poverty, offer adult literacy programs and help people access health care and legal services.

The money will also go toward the purchasing of new equipment, Meng said. For instance, Make the Road New York will use the funds to buy laptops and laptop carts for its adult education classes, while La Jornada will use the money to pay for classes for English, finance and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) classes.

Make the Road is one of the largest immigrant-led organizations in the state and focuses on workers’ rights, immigrant and civil rights, as well as housing accessibility. La Jornada helps provide food and educational programs to people in need and has several sites across the borough.

“As New York’s senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, a key part of my job is ensuring that federal agencies are properly funded so that they are able to assist non-profits that aim to serve their communities,” Meng said. “The nearly $2 million that was awarded to La Jornada and Make the Road will go a long way to help ensure that the key goals of both of these organizations are reached.”

The funds have been awarded via the Administration for Children and Families, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Theo Oshiro, the co-executive director of Make the Road New York, welcomed news of the funding.

“We’re deeply appreciative of our House allies for supporting our work to provide programs and services for thousands of immigrants and working-class New Yorkers so that they can live with respect and dignity,” Oshiro said. “We strive every day to ensure that everyone, regardless of race, immigration status, or gender identity, finds the support and solidarity they need, when they open the door to our organization.”

Pedro Rodriguez, the executive director of La Jornada, echoed those sentiments.

“For the past 13 years, the mission at La Jornada has always been to serve with compassion New York City’s most vulnerable families, which sometimes includes the immigrant communities that arrive to our great city,” Rodriguez said. “We have always been proud to provide basic needs to these vulnerable groups, while also working to empower them to help them reach their full potential.”