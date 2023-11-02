Pregnant woman attacked at Jackson Heights transit hub, kicked in stomach: NYPD

Nov. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

A pregnant woman was allegedly attacked by a stranger at the 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue transit hub in Jackson Heights on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 1, after a verbal dispute escalated into violence, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for the aggressor who was onboard a Manhattan-bound 7 train at around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday when the 25-year-old pregnant woman bumped into her. As the subway pulled into the station, the two women got off and began arguing on the platform. The suspect proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head with her cell phone and then she kicked the pregnant woman in her stomach before running away from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries, including swelling and bruising to her face and pain to her stomach.

A police spokeswoman could not say if the kick to the stomach caused any complications to the victim’s pregnancy.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Wednesday and described her as having a medium complexion. She was wearing a dark sweater over a white sweatshirt and a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Oct. 29, the 115th Precinct has reported 400 assaults so far in 2023, 45 more than the 355 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.