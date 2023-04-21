Police seek creep who groped MTA worker inside 74th Street/Roosevelt Avenue subway station

April 21, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police from the 110th Precinct and 20th Transit District are searching for the creep who groped an MTA worker inside of the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station earlier this month.

Police say the 36-year-old female MTA worker was on duty and working on the northbound E/F train line inside of the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station at approximately 10:15 p.m. on April 16 when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man proceeded to grab the woman’s rear end and then fled the station on a northbound train, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on April 20. He has a medium complexion and was wearing tan pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.