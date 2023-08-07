You are reading

Police searching for suspects who swiped man’s phone, $500 cash in Jackson Heights

The suspects and Woodside (Photos by NYPD and Google Maps)

Police have released video of a group of suspects (pictured) wanted for robbing a man in Jackson Heights last month (Photos by NYPD and Google Maps)

Aug. 7, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a group of suspects wanted for robbing a man in Jackson Heights last month.

According to authorities, two suspects approached the 25-year-old victim outside an apartment building on 81st Street, between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, at around 11:50 p.m. on July 12 and demanded his cell phone and cash.

They went through his pockets before swiping his iPhone 14 and $500 cash. One of the suspects pushed the victim, cops said.

The perpetrators then fled the scene with two other suspects who were acting as lookouts while the robbery was taking place, police said. The four suspects fled northbound in a white-colored vehicle.

The victim did not suffer any injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The suspects (Photo: NYPD)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Massive $937 Kew Gardens Interchange reconstruction project lands second transportation infrastructure award

Aug. 7, 2023 By Bill Parry

Generations of motorists in central Queens would scoff at the notion of “award” being used in the same sentence as Kew Gardens Interchange, but this is now true. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Aug. 4 that the $937 million Kew Gardens Interchange reconstruction project that was completed by the State Department of Transportation last winter was recognized with an award at the 2023 America’s Transportation Awards competition.

Read More
0
‘It’s chaos’: Councilman Moya voices concerns over unauthorized vendors, illegal prostitution in Corona

Aug. 4, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A group of Queens Democratic officials held a rally in Corona Plaza on Wednesday, Aug. 2, where they criticized the Department of Sanitation for recently cracking down on unauthorized vendors operating at the location and City Council Member Francisco Moya, who is also a Democrat and represents the district, did not attend the demonstration as he supported the agency’s move.

Read More
0
Load More Articles