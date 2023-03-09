Police searching for group of suspects who assaulted, robbed passenger on 7 train in Corona

March 9, 2023 By Julia Moro

The NYPD is searching for four individuals in connection with the robbery of a 37-year-old man who was punched and threatened with a knife aboard the 7 train in Corona.

According to police, on Thursday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the victim was riding the southbound 7 train near 111th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona when four unknown individuals approached. The four began punching the victim in the face. One of the individuals then placed a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded his property. The victim struggled briefly and received a cut to his left hand.

The crooks then took the victim’s wallet containing $300, credit cards, an amulet and his Apple iPhone from his pocket. Reports said that the four individuals exited the 111th Street station as the victim chased behind. One of the crooks threw the victim’s cell phone on the floor as the group fled the station in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released. Police said one of the perpetrators was seen on surveillance camera exiting the Junction Boulevard train shortly after at about 11:30 p.m.

The individual is believed to be approximately 16 years old and has a light complexion. He was last seen wearing black vest, a black hooded sweatshirt, multi- colored pants and red boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.