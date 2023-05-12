Police searching for crooks who stole Rolex watch from elderly man in Elmhurst

May 12, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for the two crooks who pinned an elderly man against a wall and stole his Rolex watch in Elmhurst earlier this month.

Police say the two male suspects approached the 79-year-old victim as he was walking on 75th Street in Elmhurst at approximately 7:10 p.m. on May 4.

One of the crooks approached the senior from behind, while the other approached in front him and they proceeded to pin the man against a wall. The duo then snatched his Rolex watch valued at $5,000 and attempted to remove his bracelet, but failed to do so and fled the location on a scooter, police said. They headed northbound on 75th Street toward Broadway.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries to his wrists, but did not require medical attention.

The NYPD on May 12 released images of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.