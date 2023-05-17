You are reading

Police searching for crook who sucker punched man in attempted robbery in North Corona

Police are searching for the crook who sucker punched a man before attempting to steal his wallet and cellphone in North Corona on May 10. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

May 17, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for the crook who sucker punched a man before attempting to steal his wallet and cellphone in North Corona last week.

Authorities say that the perpetrator, a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, approached a 25-year-old man who was walking near 37th Avenue and 102nd Street in Corona at 4:45 a.m. on May 10. The crook then punched the man in the face and demanded he hand over his wallet and cellphone, police said.

The victim did not comply and ran away from the suspect, who fled the scene and headed eastbound on 37th Street, according to authorities.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is believed to be between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a light complexion with a slim build and a beard, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black coat with a white shirt underneath, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Police on May 16 released surveillance video and an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

