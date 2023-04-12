Police release video of man wanted for firing gun near Jackson Heights/Corona border: NYPD

April 12, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a man wanted for firing a gun on the boundary of Jackson Heights and Corona last month.

The suspect discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of an unknown individual at the intersection of Elmhurst Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue on March 18 at around 5:50 p.m., according to police.

He then fled the scene northbound on Elmhurst Avenue, cops said.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

Police on April 11 released a video of the man wanted for questioning. He can be seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.