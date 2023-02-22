Planet Fitness submits rezoning application to develop 16,000 sq. ft. gym at Big Six Towers in Woodside

Feb, 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Planet Fitness, a global fitness franchise, is looking to develop a 16,000-square-foot gym inside the Big Six Towers co-operative complex in Woodside.

The franchise, which operates more than 2,300 gyms worldwide, is looking to move into a second-floor space at the complex, located at 61-10 Queens Blvd. The space was previously occupied by Big Six Fitness which closed more than two and a half years ago.

The operators of the franchise want to take over the space and increase it in size from 10,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet, which requires a zoning change.

Representatives for the franchisee — PF Supreme, LLC — appeared before a virtual Public Hearing on Land Use meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, seeking to change the commercial overlay at 61-10 Queens Blvd. from C1-2 to C2-4. The change would grant Planet Fitness permission to expand the premises.

Planet Fitness is allowed to operate at the current space now “as of right,” but wants to increase its capacity at the location, according to Dan Egers, an attorney representing Planet Fitness who made a short presentation at the meeting. The meeting was hosted by the Queens Borough President’s Office.

Egers said that Planet Fitness expects to open the new gym in July should the application be approved.

He said that the proposal has the backing of the residents at the Big Six Towers complex, which consists of several high-rise apartment buildings and is home to more than 1,000 families, according to its website.

No other zoning changes were proposed.

The meeting was chaired by Michael Mallon, the chief of staff for the Queens borough president’s office. Maria Platis, the general manager of the Big Six Towers complex also attended the meeting

Watch the full hearing below