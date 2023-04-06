You are reading

Pickpocket wearing ‘Top Gun’ jacket sought for robbing 7 train rider in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly lifted a cell phone and wallet off a 7 train rider in Jackson Heights early Sunday morning. (NYPD)

April 6, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for a pickpocket who was wearing a “Top Gun” jacket when he allegedly robbed a 7 train rider at the 82nd Street subway station early Sunday morning.

The suspect approached the 22-year-old man as he stood on the station platform at 2:30 a.m. on April 2 and removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet, police said. The wallet contained $700 in cash and bank cards.

The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Thursday.

He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a “Top Gun” logo over his left chest, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

