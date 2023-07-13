Pickpocket snatches man’s wallet inside of Friend’s Tavern in Jackson Heights: NYPD

July 13, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for the pickpocket who robbed a man inside of Friend’s Tavern in Jackson Heights earlier this month.

Authorities say that the 34-year-old victim was inside of Friend’s Tavern — located at 78-11 Roosevelt Ave., within the confines of the 115th Precinct — at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, when an unknown man snatched his wallet from his back pocket. The wallet contained $340 cash and banking cards. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The thief then fled the location and attempted to use the victim’s credit card nearby at Luna’s Kitchen & Bar, located at 77-02 Roosevelt Ave., but was unsuccessful, police said. He was last seen heading northbound on 77th Street.

Police on July 12 released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

He is believed to be in his early 30s and has a “medium” complexion and medium build, police said. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.