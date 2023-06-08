Pervert gropes woman inside Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

June 8, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video and photos of a man wanted for allegedly groping a woman at a Jackson Heights subway station last month.

The alleged pervert approached the 36-year-old victim inside the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station while she was walking down a staircase from the southbound 7 train platform to the mezzanine at around 9:45 p.m. on May 27, according to police.

While on the staircase, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s genital area and touched her leg, cops said.

He then fled out of the station in an unknown direction.

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on June 7 released a video and images of the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.