You are reading

Pervert gropes woman inside Jackson Heights subway station: NYPD

Police have released video and photos of a man, pictured left, wanted for groping a woman at a Jackson Heights subway station last month. (Photos: NYPD (L) and Michael Dorgan (R))

Police have released video and photos of a man, pictured left, wanted for groping a woman at a Jackson Heights subway station last month. (Photos: NYPD (l.) and Michael Dorgan (r.))

June 8, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video and photos of a man wanted for allegedly groping a woman at a Jackson Heights subway station last month.

The alleged pervert approached the 36-year-old victim inside the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station while she was walking down a staircase from the southbound 7 train platform to the mezzanine at around 9:45 p.m. on May 27, according to police.

While on the staircase, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s genital area and touched her leg, cops said.

He then fled out of the station in an unknown direction.

The woman did not suffer any physical injuries, the NYPD said.

Police on June 7 released a video and images of the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The suspect (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-ed | Housing as a human right begins with Right to Counsel

Jun. 7, 2023 By Shaun Abreu & Shekar Krishnan

Shaun Abreu and Shekar Krishnan both serve on the New York City Council. Abreu’s 7th district encompasses parts of Manhattan, spanning north from the Upper West Side through Morningside Heights, West Harlem, Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Hamilton Heights, and Washington Heights. Krishnan’s 25th district encompasses Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, Queens.

Read More
0
LaGuardia’s new Terminal B wins major awards from two leading environmental organizations

Jun. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

Not only is the finished product aesthetically pleasing to the eye that presents a vast improvement for traveler experience, the new $4 billion Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport is also a model of sustainability for such large-scale construction projects in the future. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the developer and manager of Terminal B, on June 2 announced that the completed project has won prestigious awards from two leading international environmental institutions.

Read More
0
Load More Articles