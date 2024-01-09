Person jumps to their death at Jackson Heights subway station Tuesday, delays morning trains

Jan. 9, 2024 By Ben Brachfeld

A person leapt to their death in front of a 7- train in Jackson Heights early Tuesday causing morning rush hour delays, the MTA reported.

Police said an unidentified individual was observed jumping in front of a 7 train at the station at the 69th Street station in Jackson Heights, at around 6:54 a.m. on Jan. 9. The emergency brake was pulled, but first responders pronounced the person dead on arrival.

The identity of the person has not been released, pending family notification.

The ghastly scene caused severe delays for commuters on the 7 line. The 7 express line was completely suspended for the morning rush hour, though the MTA said it would be restored for the evening rush.

Instead, the MTA advised riders to use the E, F, or R trains at 74th Street-Broadway or the N and W trains at Queensboro Plaza.