Permits filed to expand 2-story home into 4-story residential building in Corona

Dec. 26, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to expand an existing 2-story residential building at 104-22 Corona Ave. in Corona into a 4-story building.

Located between 104th Street and 51st Avenue, the proposal for this development would allow for a 40-foot-tall building yielding 4,380 square feet of residential space across six residences. With an average unit scope of 730 square feet, these units would most likely be rentals.

This proposed expansion also calls for the addition of a cellar and a 35-foot-long rear yard. Another convenient feature for residents is the development’s close proximity to the 103rd Street-Corona Plaza subway station, which services the 7 train.

Records show that the current 4-bedroom, 3-bath structure measures 2,542 sqft and was last sold for $901,000 in 2021.

The owner of the applications is listed as Hui Ping Wang of 104-22 Property Inc. The architect of record is listed in the permits as being Ameriland Brook LLC.

Since the permits call for vertical and horizontal expansion rather than a completely new building, demolition permits will likely not be needed for this project. An estimated completion date for the proposed work has not yet been provided.