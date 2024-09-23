You are reading

Permits filed for 5-story fire station in Elmhurst

86-53 Grand Ave. in Elmhurst. Photo via Google Maps.

Sept. 23, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to construct a 5-story fire station at 86-53 Grand Ave. in Elmhurst.

This proposed development, located between Van Loon Street and Queens Boulevard, would replace the existing fire station, which houses FDNY Engine 287/Ladder 136/Battalion 46. The current station has suffered multiple damages, prompting the permit filing for a new facility.

The new station would be 69 feet tall and yield 18,128 square feet of community facility space. While the upgraded facility would not have accessory parking, it would have a cellar.

Demolition permits were already filed earlier in the summer, prior to the construction permit filing. An estimated completion date for the new fire station has not yet been provided.

The fire station is located within close proximity to the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station, which services the E, F, M and R trains.

The owner of the applications is listed as Irma Fontaine of the FDNY. The architect of record in the filed permits is listed as Ronnette Riley Architect.

