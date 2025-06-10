Permits filed for 4-story apartment building near Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst

June 10, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building featuring seven housing units at 88-40 54th Ave. in Elmhurst.

The proposed building would be 40 feet tall and yield 4,913 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 701 square feet, the seven residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a 30-foot-long rear yard. The Grand Avenue-Newtown and the Woodhaven Boulevard subway stations, which each service the E, F, M, and R trains, are located within close proximity to 88-40 54th Ave. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q29, Q38, Q58, Q59, Q60, and Q72 lines.

In addition to the train stations and bus stops, some of the other notable features nearby include the Queens Center Mall, Hoffman Park the Newtown Playground, P.S. 102 Bayview, P721Q The John F. Kennedy Jr. School and P.S. 13Q Clement C. Moore.

The applications for this proposed project were submitted by Rihong Zhang of 54-8840 LLC. The architect of record is listed as Dezhang Fang of Fang Architect.

Demolition permits were filed in October 2024 to knock down the current structure at 88-40 54th Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.