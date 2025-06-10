You are reading

Permits filed for 4-story apartment building near Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst

88-40 54th Ave. in Elmhurst. Photo via Google Maps.

June 10, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building featuring seven housing units at 88-40 54th Ave. in Elmhurst.

The proposed building would be 40 feet tall and yield 4,913 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 701 square feet, the seven residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a 30-foot-long rear yard. The Grand Avenue-Newtown and the Woodhaven Boulevard subway stations, which each service the E, F, M, and R trains, are located within close proximity to 88-40 54th Ave. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q29, Q38, Q58, Q59, Q60, and Q72 lines.

In addition to the train stations and bus stops, some of the other notable features nearby include the Queens Center Mall, Hoffman Park the Newtown Playground, P.S. 102 Bayview, P721Q The John F. Kennedy Jr. School and P.S. 13Q Clement C. Moore.

The applications for this proposed project were submitted by Rihong Zhang of 54-8840 LLC. The architect of record is listed as Dezhang Fang of Fang Architect.

Demolition permits were filed in October 2024 to knock down the current structure at 88-40 54th Ave. An estimated completion date for the construction of the new building has not yet been provided.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Shots fired as NYPD confronts suspected car theft crew at Flushing auto shop Friday morning

The NYPD opened fire on a car theft crew who were caught in the act of stealing vehicles in Flushing on Friday morning.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at around 5:30 a.m. at the Express Auto Repair shop at 134-02 33rd Ave. Officers encountered a group of ten men who were in possession of firearms in a parking area near the intersection of Prince Street and 33rd Avenue. As the officers approached on foot, the gunmen jumped into several vehicles and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed toward the officers, an NYPD spokesman said. One officer discharged his service weapon as the vehicles fled northbound on Miller Street toward 32nd Avenue.

Read More
0
Load More Articles