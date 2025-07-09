Permits filed for 4-story apartment building in Elmhurst near Queens Place Mall

July 9, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with eight housing units at 88-37 54th Ave. in Elmhurst.

The proposed property would be 52 feet tall and yield 4,725 square feet of space. The eight residences would have an average unit scope of 675 square feet, making it most likely they will be rentals.

Other planned features of the property would include a cellar, rear yard spanning 23 feet in length, an open parking space and an enclosed parking space. The nearby Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station also provides residents of the proposed building with convenient access to mass transportation via the E, F, M and R trains. The Woodhaven Boulevard subway station is also nearby, providing access to the M and R trains.

In addition to the subway station, the property is also within close proximity to multiple bus stops for the Q11, Q14, Q21, Q29, Q53-SBS, Q58, Q59, Q60, QM10, QM11, QM12 and QM40 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Queens Place Mall, the Queens Public Library Elmhurst location, Hoffman Park, the Hoffman Park Playground, the Newtown Playground, the Magic Years Preschool and Nursery, the John F. Kennedy Jr. School, P.S. 13Q The Clement C. Moore School and the International High School for Health Sciences.

The building applications list Fen Lan of 88-37 Hong LLC as the person who submitted them. The applications also list Alan Yang Architecture as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were recently filed earlier this month to take down the 2-story building that currently occupies 88-37 54th Ave. There has not yet been an estimated completion date given for the new building’s construction.