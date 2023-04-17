You are reading

Pedestrian struck dead by BMW driver in late-night Elmhurst crash: NYPD

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by the driver of a BMW in Elmhurst late Saturday. (Photo: Google Maps)

April 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A pedestrian is dead after he was struck by the driver of a BMW in Elmhurst late Saturday night.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was attempting to cross the intersection of 76th Street and Broadway at around 11:50 p.m. when he fell and the 2023 BMW plowed into him, according to police. The BMW driver was traveling southbound on Broadway.

When responding police arrived on the scene, they observed the victim in the roadway with severe head trauma, cops said.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and is pending family notification.

The BMW driver, a 39-year-old man, remained at the scene, cops said. The NYPD did not say whether the driver had the light.

There are no arrests and and investigation by the New York City Police Department’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Rookie cop released from Jamaica Hospital nine days after he was shot in the line-of-duty

A wall of blue erupted into cheers and applause as NYPD Police Officer Brett Boller was released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on April 14, nine days after he was shot in the line of duty.

The 22-year-old rookie was on the job for just three months and was assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica when he and his partner, Officer Anthony Rock, responded to an altercation on board an MTA bus on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5.

Read More
0
Load More Articles