Off-duty NYPD school safety agent busted for allegedly groping 7 train rider in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Jan. 31, 2024 By Bill Parry

An off-duty NYPD school safety agent was arrested Monday and booked at the 115th Precinct for allegedly groping a woman inside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue transit hub.

Elvin Espinal, 28, is accused of grabbing the victim’s rear end as she waited on the Flushing-bound 7 platform at 4:40 p.m.

Espinal was taken into custody a short while later and charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment, police said. He was also suspended without pay by the NYPD.