You are reading

Off-duty cop arrested for leaving scene of accident in Jackson Heights: NYPD

An off-duty cop rear-ended another vehicle in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning, Feb. 28, and then fled the scene — before being arrested around 15 hours later (Photo: Google Maps)

Feb. 20, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An off-duty cop rear-ended another vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning, Feb. 18, and then fled the scene before being arrested around 15 hours later, according to authorities.

Police Officer Jonathan Altamirano, 33, was driving in front of 95-50 Roosevelt Ave. at around 3:50 a.m. when he struck a 2021 Toyota sedan that was being driven by a 70-year-old man, according to the NYPD and published reports.

Altamirano then left the scene of the incident where the victim suffered neck and back pain, cops said.

The NYPD described the crash to the New York Daily News as a minor collision, known as a fender bender.

The off-duty cop was picked up at around 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury, according to police.

Altamirano has been on the force since 2012 and has no previous disciplinary offenses, according to police data.

He has now been suspended from the force, an NYPD spokesperson said.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
JFK Airport’s Terminal 1 remains closed for second day due to electrical fire

Feb. 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

Terminal 1 at JFK International Airport remains closed for a second straight day after a Thursday morning electrical fire in a storage area knocked out power to the massive facility, causing chaos to thousands of travelers. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey continues working with the terminal’s operator to complete repairs, restore power, and anticipates the start of limited operations at Terminal 1 on Saturday.

Read More
0
Community board chairs express concern over proposed cuts to city budget that will slash services across Queens

The Queens Borough Board voted overwhelmingly to approve the package of budget priorities Monday, Feb. 13, although several community board chairs expressed concern over issues caused by the city’s migrant crisis.

Chaired by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the budget priorities were developed largely from input received from two days of public hearings late last month on Mayor Eric Adam’s proposed $102 billion 2024 budget.

Read More
0
Load More Articles