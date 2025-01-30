New surveillance images released showing suspect in East Elmhurst attempted rape investigation: NYPD

Jan. 30, 2025 By Bill Parry and Dean Moses

The NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad is investigating an attempted rape in East Elmhurst during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 24, and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who can be seen in new video surveillance released on Wednesday.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that a 32-year-old woman was walking home after working a night shift at a local restaurant or bar at around 5:45 a.m. She took a short-cut into an alleyway in the vicinity of 31-31 94th St. near Jackson Mill Road when the unidentified man began to follow her. The assailant allegedly approached her from behind, stuffed a handkerchief over her mouth to stifle her cries for help, and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

The perpetrator then shoved the victim to the icy pavement and proceeded to pull down her pants and undergarments, police said.

A woman who lives along the alleyway heard the victim scream in Spanish that she had children, so the good Samaritan began to shout out her window and called 911. The intervention forced the suspect to flee the alleyway in an unknown direction, leaving the victim partially undressed. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation by detectives from the NYPD’s Queens Special Victims Squad remains ongoing.

The suspect was last seen wearing a beige coat and blue pants. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Previously released video.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted rape investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Jan. 26, the 115th Precinct has reported three rapes so far in 2025, one more than the two reported at the same point last year, an increase of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

The precinct reported seven other sex crimes so far this year, one more than the half dozen reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 16.7%, according to CompStat.